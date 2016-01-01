Tune in Radio Kimberly Howell Can I get a shot out for my son Marquis Whitfield birthday he made 5 today angel2223 Hi whats that song with Jadakiss and some raggae artist that was played in the 11 mix on Christmas 2015 Brian Williams What is the 50 cent instrumental that y’all use over the announcements? Talent Kingz can we hear that new Whoa Boi (The voice of the people/Chicago) “Thinking Out Loud” ??? mark Power 92.3 Radio Station is Here Now!!! Come Win Chicago Bulls Game Tickets and Enjoy FREE, Subway Sandwiches w/ Beverages!!! 55th and halsted boost mobile Marcus Irvine damn maha love hearing your voice Yousef Faris I heard a song by Twista on October 27. I cant find it anywhere. I dont remember the lyrics too well except in the hook “tell my girl its time…” I dont know who was in the song with him either. Does anyone know the name of the song? I wish 92.3 would have a song history list on their site. It would help. Irish I’d love to hear this song by an artist Fella Soul he has an amazing voice and the song is called Choices I saw the video on a Facebook post… AMAZING!!!!!