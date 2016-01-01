Submit Music Keovyonne Killik Rabu Lindsey https://soundcloud.com/keovyonne-killik-lindsey/find-your-way-killik-sr-aka I hope you like my song i’m 15 I don’t curse I rap, write my own rhymes, and i’m a lyricist honestly please hmu because I have no agent, no manager or anything I live in Joliet, Illinois and I just want to get out of this city because there’s nothing good coming from here, I’m a freshmen in high school and music has always been there for me so I want to make music and hopefully make a change. My number:1-815-491-0207 My moms number:1-815-793-3564 Ryan Barnett https://soundcloud.com/richtopgeneral/you-world Check out my newest banger. My first love song. Its a banger check it out Ryan Barnett https://soundcloud.com/richtopgeneral/the-general-sore-loser Check out the Banger!!! Ryan Barnett https://soundcloud.com/richtopgeneral/the-general-you-done-fucked-up Cheche me out on soundcloud!!! Toon https://soundcloud.com/savagelifemg/toon-all-in-dat Toon https://soundcloud.com/savagelifemg/toon-all-in-dat-clean Toon https://soundcloud.com/savagelifemg/toon-all-in-dat Toon https://soundcloud.com/savagelifemg/toon-all-in-dat-clean Toon Dj Pharris lets get it https://soundcloud.com/savagelifemg/toon-all-in-dat-clean Toon https://soundcloud.com/savagelifemg/toon-all-in-dat-clean http://www.facebook.com/DJizzle DJizzle https://soundcloud.com/d-jizzleofficial/want-u-by-my-side-featuring-rich-dameaner-radio-edit Saavedra Lewis Maintaining momentum in this industry could be challenging for some but YOUNG Gii continues to demonstrate his professionalism and ability to consistently deliver projects. Closing out 2015 with a bang and being only a few months in the new 2016 year, he has already released a visual for one of his latest releases, along with releasing this brand new single ‘All I Wanted.’ With the mindset to keep dropping projects until something sticks YOUNG Gii continues to give his listeners raw and uncut lyrics. Below/Attached you will find the information pertaining to the single. It would be a blessing if you would share this on your media outlets. Artist: YOUNG Gii Title: All I Wanted ft. Plug Type: Single Label: Indie Year: 2016 https://soundcloud.com/young-gii/young-gii-feat-plug-all-i-wanted Contact/Social Media Links: Website: http://www.iAMYOUNGGii.com Email: BookYOUNGGii@gmail.com . Twitter: @iAMYOUNGGii Instagram: @iAMYOUNGGii_if Facebook: iAMYOUNGGii iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/young-gii/id405165923 Pandora: http://www.pandora.com/young-gii Spotify: https://player.spotify.com/artist/0qMNCYqPGD2PmMiWFuy5g8 YouTube: iAMYOUNGGii _IF https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5WY8_w3J1UQRSk47eYygZA Saavedra Lewis Leave your comments below and let us know what you think about YOUNG Gii’s newest single. We want to hear from you!!!! Isa Johnson Hey My Name Remi Im From SouthSide Chicago. Im Not A drill rapper or a trap rapper ima 17 year old artist thats tryna go World Wide I been told by many people that im a fantastic rapper and since im from the southside outa Stoney Island im really great at what i do. Im not afraid to change things up and i want to help my city by not talking about negative things all the time. I want to change things and try to be a trend setter in the game im young and im dedicated. i have some years on me to get better and im willing to do what ever it takes to make it in the game i really want the chance to show you guys my sound and how im diffent in alot of ways i feel like im up next but to get there i need help give me feed back on my songs i send and maybe we can talk more. https://m.soundcloud.com/hhoncho2x/23a Hhoncho Same here bro http://markoeimhip.wix.com/markoemusic HiPGOD Hip-Hop artist MARKOE The HiPGOD from St.Louis Mo. “Nigga Rich” (the album) available to stream @datpiff.com. New single “Filthy” available on iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify & more. Visit MarkoeMusic.com for more on MARKOE. #GetHip Saavedra Lewis Maintaining momentum in this industry could be challenging for some but YOUNG Gii continues to demonstrate his professionalism and ability to consistently deliver projects. Closing out 2015 with a bang and being only a few months in the new 2016 year, he has already released a visual for one of his latest releases, along with releasing this brand new single ‘All I Wanted.’ With the mindset to keep dropping projects until something sticks YOUNG Gii continues to give his listeners raw and uncut lyrics. Below/Attached you will find the information pertaining to the single. It would be a blessing if you would share this on your media outlets. Artist: YOUNG Gii Title: All I Wanted ft. Plug Type: Single Label: Indie Year: 2016 https://soundcloud.com/young-gii/young-gii-feat-plug-all-i-wanted Contact/Social Media Links: Website: http://www.iAMYOUNGGii.com Email: BookYOUNGGii@gmail.com . Twitter: @iAMYOUNGGii Instagram: @iAMYOUNGGii_if Facebook: iAMYOUNGGii iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/young-gii/id405165923 Pandora: http://www.pandora.com/young-gii Spotify: https://player.spotify.com/artist/0qMNCYqPGD2PmMiWFuy5g8 YouTube: iAMYOUNGGii _IF https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5WY8_w3J1UQRSk47eYygZA zovan hogue I have a straight hit that I am going to push until it is discovered. My name is Magnanimous. Take a listen to “That Blasian.” The Chi will never be the same!!!! https://soundcloud.com/zov4life/that-blasian-the-arkitech-prod-by-birdie-bands http://www.finalexplosiondance.com/ JIGGA *6-YEAR OLD HIP HOP ARTIST* REPPING THE WESTSIDE OF CHICAGO, NEW HIT SINGLE “FLEXIN” FEATURING THA TWINZ ……………………… CHECK IT OUT https://soundcloud.com/finalexplosion08/jigga-flexin Chirag The Air Force 1 song! Download link available at soundcloud! 😉 https://soundcloud.com/chirag-540070242/chirag-air-force-1 Dope https://soundcloud.com/auxlondon/sobad Yonda Smith Fatus Fee – Flexing https://soundcloud.com/fatus-fee/flexing Yonda Smith Google Fatus Fee he is the next big star from out of Chicago Shondell Dwayne Coleman Jr. Please enjoy the listen. #message #somethingdifferent https://soundcloud.com/tha-godz/sets/thasleepwalkers Shondell Dwayne Coleman Jr. Please listen and enjoy. https://soundcloud.com/tha-godz/sets/thasleepwalkers Candy Williams Hello my name is Candy, I’m from Chicago but live in Indiana if you can please listen to my boyfriend song and let us know what you think https://www.reverbnation.com/richthagreat/song/25329455-mrs-hindricks-single Candy Williams https://www.reverbnation.com/richthagreat/song/25690940-bonus-track-mrs-hindricks-part MyTurn Go Go Go Go Go Go Listen Now To My Single “GANG” ft MyTurn. It’s Hot & Different and more excitingly it’s an Female MC who came from nothing trying to make out of something. Its located on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tpP7Xdq-t8 Jordan Montell Hello, I am new artist here in Chicago from Virginia. Take a listen to my very song and let me know what you think! Follow me on Facebook at Jordan Montell Entertainment for more! enjoy..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qv6IUgZ-t7U LaTonya Townsel This my nephew, up and coming artist, must listen. http://hiphopdx.com/singles/id.33863/title.dxclusive-marvelous-is-about-to-catch-a-heatwave https://m.soundcloud.com/hhoncho2x/23a Hhoncho Hi im an artist i grew up in maywood and all around the city of chicago so i’ve been threw and have seen some things. And i want everyone to not just hear what im saying but feel what i went threw. But, also understand im not a drill artist or anything but i make several genres of music including reggae. I dont only want one kind of crowd to listen to me i want all people of different races and ages to unstand my story and enjoy what i have to say. Everything i say is real that i have experienced. And i hope to one day be able to never experience it again and help others. And it would really mean something to have one of my inspiring songs be played on the radio by you guys. Thank you for your time. Soundcloud.com/hhoncho2x/23a Hazel Bandz Wassup power 92.3 I go by the name Hazel Bandz! Tomorrow I’m dropping off something hot at your station after work lol! Be prepared for these bars! ACTUALLY you can hear it early FREE DL! https://soundcloud.com/devon-rico-hernandez-green/twerk-hazel-bandz-prod-by-ollerom Heidi Van Petten Hello, My name is Heidi. I’m a manager for a few artists in the Chicago area. This is my main artists hit single out right now. “Dirty County Time” – Marti Mc Flyy His name is Uno from the hit single “Costa Rica” with Billionaire Black, but changed his stage name after being blackballed. Please take the time and check him out, and tell me what you think! thank you https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2G_roQjHnJw Antony De’Shawn G. I am a singer from Chicago and I am a big fan of your station. I have been encouraged to send my song “Grind,” from my new EP to you. Tell me what you think, I am sure you will like it. The link is below. https://soundcloud.com/antonydeshawn/antony-deshawn-grind Erica Wilcox L. Jamil is a St. Louis born artist, who moved to Chicago in order to further push himself and his aspirations in music. He has performed many times both in St. Louis and while in Chicago, he even had a band and would perform live freestyled sessions. Over the past few months, L has been writing and recording constantly–and he is now ready to release his upcoming project titled “Lucky Lefty” later this summer. The single Rappin bout rappin declares L. Jamil’s frustrations with aspects of hip-hop culture and critiques the idea of selling out and becoming another rapper just rappin bout rappin. https://soundcloud.com/lito-jamil/rappinboutrappin Jeremiah Fristoe Check out my mixtape, its nothing but hard work, and good music! http://www.audiomack.com/album/jeremiah-fristoe/unorthodox http://www.datpiff.com/ReL-Unorthodox-mixtape.793852.html X – John Fontana Hi there, I’m John and I’m just a LITTLE south of Chicago… In the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Yeah, I’m an outsider but still! I’m trying to give some exposure for a local indie rock band that released a new album back in May called “Jangular” — they are the Pretty Voices. (No, they’re not a vocal group): https://theprettyvoices.bandcamp.com/ I’d recommend checking out “Crackle Pop” and “Britney”. Kimmie Myers https://soundcloud.com/izzy-eric/kimmie-get-down Kimmie Myers https://soundcloud.com/izzy-eric/kimmie-i-want-2 Kimmie Myers https://soundcloud.com/izzy-eric/aint-no-mountain-rough-mix-121915 Jay Rey Hey Power 92. I’m a Chicago rapper named Jay Rey. Heard your advertisement for submiting music and decided to submit a song off my “Heir To The Throne pt3” mixtape. https://soundcloud.com/jay-rey-787603353/bandz-prod-bricksondabeat Jay Rey https://soundcloud.com/jay-rey-787603353/cup-o-lean-prod-thebeatplug Jay Rey https://soundcloud.com/jay-rey-787603353/love-you-prod-cashmoneyap http://butterbetts.com Butter Betts https://soundcloud.com/butterbetts/2-daddy-get-that-money http://butterbetts.com Butter Betts https://soundcloud.com/butterbetts/feeling-the-kid Brandon O’keith Rice hello my name is brandon but go by profitt1k, im from alabama if you could listen & check my music out please.. https://soundcloud.com/famegang_87/profit-1k-solodolo-jenk-im-whippin single http://www.audiomack.com/album/profitt-okeith-rice/vile albumn https://soundcloud.com/chitrilla ChiTrilla We are ChiTrilla Male and Female rap duo check us out https://soundcloud.com/chitrilla Jcas⚡️ https://soundcloud.com/jcasdagod/jcasdagod-party-produced-by-jrdaproducer Arsenio Valentin https://soundcloud.com/wavyproductions-2/sets/strictly-for-my-people-1 #WAVY HitmanTez773 https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=qtUHtHMAW5g Chirag A Gandhi Any rapper need a producer/beatmaker with a new sound. Hit me up! Let’s work! cgbeats18@gmail.com #4Nem #GeekSeason™ Nyke ft @DonPolo4 Love This Life #StreetGeek #4Nem #WestSide http://www.nationbizness.com/home/2016/5/30/street-geek-ent-nyke-ft-cezar-love-this-life-streetgeekent LUVKUSH LUVKUSH. 20 year old identical twin R&B duo from California. If you like The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, Jeramih, Post Malone, Partynextdoor etc. Check us out! https://soundcloud.com/luvkushmusic/sindhi-rugs-prod-vinnyx-cvre Lit Glass Records New Lit Music Group distribution litglassrecords.bandcamp.com Lit Glass Records http://terencelemarmusicllc.com/ Boomi Whats guddy. I’m Boomi from the west side of Chicago. I have my own label called “Bad For Business Ent.” its time to make my mark on this earth. I’m a up coming artist and I want your opinion on one of my videos. Its call catch a lick. Video go crazy. You can either check it out on youtube with this link, https://youtu.be/XrNeJeOpCNc or on my official website, http://www.bfbent.com. support the B.F.B movement!!! Straight outta Chicago. Its the west sides turn!!! Boomi Straight from the money getting west side of Chicago. bringing that new new!!! F.I.Y.O( Fuk Is Yall On) Mixtape on datpiff.com, 24kmixtapes.com, Livemixtapes.com, & bfbent.com. go check me out!!! Its worth it!!!! https://youtu.be/REHhGgSoXNU Boomi Check me out!!! Be 100% an let me no what do you think of this track. Do I have a hit or naw!!!??? Please leave all types of comments and all feedback is welcome. Cause it be like that!! https://youtu.be/h4m9S-GdX2Y Jody Ribera https://soundcloud.com/jodyribera/jody-ribera-bet-i-do-clean-version Money https://soundcloud.com/lsemoney/money-so-much-ft-jojo-corey-j Money Listen to Young Gmac x Celebrity https://soundcloud.com/younq-gmac/young-gmac-x-celebrity Final Explosion Growing up around entertainers since birth, Jeremy Brown Jr has always had a “laid back” demeanor which is why his family gave him his nickname, “Jigga”. While young boys his age were playing video games, he was performing with his sisters and their dance team. He has traveled and performed in front of thousands which made him the young professional showstopper that he is today. Representing the heart of the Westside of Chicago, Jigga at the age of 7 had the crowd at Northern Illinois University rocking to his new single, Flexin featuring his sisters, “Tha Twinz”, which was produced by “Mudd Gang”. He is in the studio now working on his new joint, Say My Name, the remix to Jay’z’s popular song “Jigga my Ni**a. Don’t sleep on this young fella, HE IS WORKING HIS WAY TO THE TOP! Check out more information about JIGGA and Tha Twinz on our website, http://www.finalexplosiondance.com Final Explosion JIGGA (YEAR OLD) Deidre DeeDee Stepney Hot artist from Southern Cali–Young H Wood—hit song “Ear Candy” ft Celina Graves https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNCc3l8IfGg Full album available on ITunes: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/music/album/young-h-wood/the-komeback/8d6kgx0jbnqd iamme Hot artist in the south. Will be in your area this weekend. Please listen if you like it contact me at 318-344-8984 https://youtu.be/ljJvltHwtps Jataryan Dejareaux )Lil ricky – Im 21 years old I’m from chicago spit real rap i record my self and I’m very lyrical check out my sound cloud https://soundcloud.com/iicky Thyshiya Monique https://soundcloud.com/4535music/biggken-doinitgood Won Kwan https://soundcloud.com/fatus-fee/yo-feature-vic-spencer Denzel Jones Whats up im Denzel Jones rapper from the west-side of Chicago RocWel. i just want to be heard and told what you think maybe some air time i want to come to the station doe or do a live show I been rapping on and off so i never really got far lack mojo. so yeah check me out. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujBk56lLkZ0 . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBQZdXh39lk .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tXXPRSDvEU. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAqABGZINco. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IpXdUbEnSs Lil TaRus https://soundcloud.com/liltarus/right-nah Kelvin Ekiyor-Katimi https://soundcloud.com/kvtimi/know-me Kendall Olive My name is Kendall Alexander and I’m a rapper from south side Chicago. This song is off my project “Rough Night”. https://soundcloud.com/officialkendalloliver/celebrate-16-bit-441khz-master Korrie Morrow First track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/01-hide-yo-bitch-intro Name: Korrie morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow Second track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/02-maybe-tomorrow Name: Korrie Morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow Third track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/03-in-those-jeans Name: Korrie Morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow Forth track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/04-i-jus-wanna-be-rich-and-famous Korrie Morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow Fifth track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/05-lady-in-my-life Name: Korrie Morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow 6 track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/07-dreams Name: Korrie Morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow 7 track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/08-letter-to-my-pops Name: korrie morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Korrie Morrow 8 track: https://m.soundcloud.com/korrie-morrow/fallen-soldiers-dedicated-to-trayvon-martin-eric-garner Name: Korrie Morrow Email: kingmorrow63@gmail.com Bread awanyasap https://soundcloud.com/famous_trell/jewel-up-in-the-ghetto Awanyasap johnsondominique78@yahoo.com Bread awanyasap https://soundcloud.com/famous_trell/jewel-up-in-the-ghetto Latiere Smith https://soundcloud.com/latiere/changed-on-me http://butterbetts.com Butter Betts https://soundcloud.com/butterbetts/butter-betts-go-get-it Alex Lowery Check out my song and let me know what you guys think https://soundcloud.com/alixxthegreat/coolcat Darnell Lindsey https://youtu.be/sqXYdvlUffM check me out gone have the party turned up http://www.finalexplosiondance.com/ JIGGA CHECK OUT OUR YOUNGEST ASPIRING HIP HOP ARTIST…. JIGGA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS8ifVI2aL0