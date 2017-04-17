[VIDEO] Police Raid J. Cole’s House in New Documentary!

“The neighbors think I’m selling dope” -J. Cole

This weekend, J.Cole’s HBO documentary “4 Your Eyez Only: A Dreamville Film” aired. In the documentary, there was real footage relating to the song “Neighbors” on J.Cole’s album “4 Your Eyez Only” in which he raps about police raiding a North Carolina home Cole was using as a studio.

In the song “Neighbors,” Cole refers to the house as “Sheltuh” and says “Wait, I think police is at the door. Okay, the neighbors think I’m sellin’ dope.” The documentary shows a surveillance video from the house of 12 SWAT officers kicking down the door and running into the house looking for drugs. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim Hamad, also confirmed via Twitter the footage was real when discussing it with another member of J.Cole’s team.

Published by intern: Malyke Graham

