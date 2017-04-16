WhatsHotRod April. 16



Happy Easter!!! Check out some new music from some of your favorites like Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Quavo, TyDolla$ign, Freddie Gibbs, Rich Homie Quan, Desiigner, and Joey Badass. Plus I have new artist on the list XmaneShawty a Chicago artist thats been having the internet join crazy dancing to his song, a upcoming NewYork artist Lil Haiti, and of course emerging artist thats been making a name for their self such as Amir Obe, Tee Grizzley, and Sahbabii. Check out the mix & tune in every Saturday to hear a few of these songs #NewAt12 W/ DJAMPM.