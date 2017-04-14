Kendrick Lamar’s New Album “DAMN.” Has Arrived!

The wait is finally over because last night Kendrick Lamar released his fourth album “DAMN.” Its been two years since the Compton rapper released “To Pimp A Butterfly,” and for about three weeks now, Kendrick has been building anticipation for his new album.

First with the single he surprised everyone with “The Heart pt4.” which he said in the song, “Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all sh*t together,” and with the second single/video “Humble.” When April 7th passed there was still no album, however today we have 14 new tracks with only 3 features by Rihanna, U2 and Zacari. Kendrick fans are already showing their love for the album on social media with tons of memes and tweets. The album can be streamed on all streaming apps or brought on ITunes.

My phone after listening to Kendrick Lamar new album. pic.twitter.com/9zEyxrR451 — charlie (@brownricepapi) April 14, 2017

Kendrick Lamar's new album drops tonight @ 12am or 11pm #DAMN pic.twitter.com/EcWXQ3QDAC — Damatré&Jermelangel (@neyneyzone6) April 13, 2017

Published by intern: Malyke Graham