Chris Brown Channels MJ in New Music Video ‘Privacy’ [WATCH]

It looks like Chris Brown ain’t thinking about those Quavo and Karreuche rumors. Instead, he’s focusing on giving his fans an experience of a lifetime. At the heels of his worldwide Party tour, he’s been dropping new music, exclusive behind the scenes content on his Instagram and now a new music video. There really is no denying his talent, the man puts out hits! With the record label’s approval, Chris Brown dropped the highly anticipated video for his single, ‘Privacy’ today. The song is strictly for the ladies, but it wouldn’t be a Chris Brown video without plenty of beautiful women the guys will enjoy. He’s a triple threat, dancing, singing, and rapping in this one. Swagged out in a sequin jacket, some might say CB was giving off MJ vibes.

Peep his new music video Privacy below, and let us know if you feeling it or not!

Blogged by Ashley O

Follow me on Instagram @Ashhhleeeyyy_