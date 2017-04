21 Savage brought out Drake last night in Los Angeles as a special guest on his “Issa” tour. This came as a big surprise for fans and not only did Drake perform “Sneakin” his song with 21 Savage. He also performed “Fake Love” and “Gyalester” from his new album “More Life.” Drake has been showing the new artist a lot of support and even shouted out 21 Savage saying, “OVO/Slaughter Gang sh*t.” Check out the performance below…

