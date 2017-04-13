Chicago Rapper Bump J Released From Prison After 7 Years

After 7 long years of being incarcerated in Federal, Chicago rapper Bump J has finally been released. Bump J was charged with one count of bank robbery and violation of federal firearms statutes for his part in a Chase Bank robbery that took place in January 4, 2007. According to eyewitnesses, Bump J and another gunman held up the Chase Bank at gunpoint and forced employees to give them a little over $100,000 in cash. Bump J faced life in prison for his part in the robbery, but on June 26, 2008, Bump J signed a plea deal in which he admitted his guilt and ended up getting 10 years. He was released on April 12th, 2017. Bump J had previously posted a photo on his Instagram of the Roman numeral sign IV XII or 4-12 which was his release date. Also with the picture he wrote “Re-Introduction of a Gangsta” which could potentially be a sign of getting back in the studio.

See You Soon.. ???? A post shared by Bump J (@_bumpj) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

(Original Introduction of a Gangsta)



(Move Around)



Published By: Jahari Jones (Intern)