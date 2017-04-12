[Interview] G Herbo Talks Upcoming Project’s + Working With Other Artist

G Herbo is bouncing back after a large number of his songs were leaked in the past few months from his upcoming album “Humble Beast” causing a delay. However, Herbo says that the album is “about 70-75% finished” and before the fans actually get Humble Beast he’s going to release a project with Southside who produced every track. Herb also speaks on a joint album with fellow NLMB(Never Leave My Brother) rapper Lil Bibby. The two rappers came into the game together and whenever they get on a song together they never disappoint. With banger’s like “Kill Sh*t, Don’t Worry, and Ain’t Heard About You” fans have been waiting for a collab tape from these two for a while. He also discusses what it’s like working with and being friends with other artist on the come up right now such as Lil Yachty, Playboi Carty, Lil Uzi, Dave East and Don Q. Check out the two part interview below and let us know what you think.