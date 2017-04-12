[BREAKING NEWS] Comedian Charlie Murphy Passes Away After Battle With Leukemia

Charlie Murphy comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy passed away today after a long battle with Lukemia. He was 57 years old at the time of his passing and leaves behind 3 children. Charlie Murphy is a comedic legend from Brooklyn New York and has provided many laughs and dialogues throughout the years. It’s hard to say exactly what his most memorable or funniest role was as there’s so many to choose from. Murphy achieved fame as a recurring performer on Chappelle’s Show, mainly in the Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories sketches. In these, Murphy recounts his misadventures as part of his brother Eddie’s entourage, including encounters with various celebrities such as Rick James and Prince. After Chappelle’s Show host Dave Chappelle left the show, Murphy and Donnell Rawlings hosted the “lost episodes” compiled from sketches produced before Chappelle’s departure. Murphy has done voiceovers for Budweiser radio commercials, provided the voice for Iraq War veteran/criminal Ed Wuncler III on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim series The Boondocks, and the voice for a pimp named Jizzy-B in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas video game. Recently, Murphy provided the voice for Spock on the G4TV’s Star Trek 2.0 shorts, and the dog in his younger brother Eddie’s 2007 film, Norbit.