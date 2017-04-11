Kendrick Lamar Reveals Cover Art + Tracklist For His New Album

Kendrick Lamar released “The Heart pt. IV” which had the industry buzzing and expecting his new album to drop on April 7th because of this particular line in the song “Y’all got til April 7th to get y’all sh*t together”. April 7th came and no album pertaining to Kendrick Lamar dropped leaving people disappointed. We then learned via iTunes pre-order that the album was coming April 14th but we still had no information as far as tracklist, cover art or title for that matter. Well the wait is finally over, Kendrick took to Instagram to announce the title “Damn” and tracklist early this morning. Here’s the Trackless.

BLOOD DNA YAH ELEMENT FEEL LOYALTY FT. RIHANNA PRIDE HUMBLE LUST LOVE XXX FT U2 FEAR GOD DUCKWORTH

Production is being handled by Alchemist, Cardo, DJ Dahi, Mike WiLL Made-It, BADBADNOTGOOD, 9th Wonder and more. With no features from any of his peers in the rap game and his last album “To Pimp A Butterfly” only having features from two rappers Snoop Doog and Rhapsody we have to wonder if Kendrick Lamar is making an attempt to separate himself from other rappers.