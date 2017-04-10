Joey BadA$$ Says Lil Uzi Vert Has The Best Song of 2017

Joey BadA$$ is in no way shape or form a trap or mumble rapper. He’s twenty two which makes it shocking as the younger generation is predominantly “turn up” music. However Joey is from New York and his rap style embodies 90’s New York Hip-Hop perfectly. He spits with crazy flows and wordplay that makes you listen to the song multiple times before you actually catch and understand his bars. With the release of his second album “All Amerikkan Bada$$” he been making press runs that have been very remarkable from freestyling over Futures “mask off” with LA Leakers to saying that he believes “XO Tour Life” by Lil Uzi is the best song in 2017 during an interview with “The Undefeated”. Joey claims that the song is “just an escape for me. It’s one of those songs you’ve got to play at high volume.” Check out his full interview with The Undefeated Here and take a listen to his mask off freestyle below.