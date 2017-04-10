Chief Keef Charged With A DUI In Miami

Chief Keef was facing issues from his past and wasn’t able to get his drivers license until three weeks ago. Now that he’s finally got it Keef has been seen driving everywhere but he’s already facing issues from being behind the wheel. Officers pulled Chief Keef and two other vehicles over after what they said “appeared to be an exchange of marijuana from the passenger seat of Chief Keef’s car to another vehicle trailing them.” Chief Keef was then handcuffed and taken to the station for questioning where he failed a sobriety test. Reports say that Chief Keef told officers “It’s ok, when they find weed in my system I’ll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card.” However officers found weed and other substances in Keefs car, cups of lean in the cars trailing Chief Keef and more marijuana. Four people were charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Everyone has since been released and he’s back to promoting his new single “Kills”