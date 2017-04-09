WhatsHotRod Apr. 8

#WhatsHotRod back with some new music for the week from some of your favorites and some of my favorites thats been getting a lot of attention like Kendrick Lamar track Humble which is crazy, of course Drake More Life album, but Im definitely feeling that KMT. I also got some new tracks from Wale, Ludacris (sampling the Thong Song), G-Eazy, Chris Brown, & Remy Boy Monty. I had to take it outside of hiphop for a minute because Im really feeling Marian Hill with this “Down” track that Big Sean hop on. Also I have a new artist on the list by the name of HG Locks be on the look out for him this year this song “Handle That” is really catchy. Enjoy the mix #WhatHotRod