New Trailer Releases for Tupac Biopic “All Eyez On Me”

The Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez On Me” is set to open in theaters June 16th, however the trailer released really shows how intense the movie will be.

The trailer starts with a young Tupac in the midst of rising turmoil between police and blacks in America and focuses on Tupac wanted to use his platform to make a change. “We got a big platform; use that platform to make change,” said Tupac in the trailer to the Notorious B.I.G. Tupac is played by a Demetrius Shipp Jr., who has a lot of similarities as Tupac, as well as other great portrayals of Tupac’s mom, Notorious B.I.G, Suge Knight and more. The movie will be released the same day as what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday. Check out the trailer below.

Published by intern: Malyke Graham