2 Chainz Joins Dr. Miami in Performing a Butt Enhancement Surgery

2 Chainz offered to pay for 4 women to get a Brazilian butt lift yesterday afternoon as he live streamed a woman undergoing the $10,000 surgery by Dr. Miami.

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, a well-known doctor in Miami for performing cosmetic surgery, allowed Chainz to sit in on the surgery as well as the patient undergoing it sign-off on him being in the room. Chainz dressed in scrubs with tons of jewelry on, recorded the woman’s surgery and described it as, “It sound like they in here cutting hair; it sound like she getting a line-up.” In the video, Chainz said with $40k on him, how many booties can he give a way? Therefore the question is who is taking 2 Chainz up on his offer?

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

I'm up here at @therealdrmiami right now ladies you got 22 min to meet me here!! I got something on it ???? A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Published by intern: Malyke Graham