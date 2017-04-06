Twitter Fans Not Happy With French Montana’s Recent Clapback!

Yesterday, 4/5/17, French Montana clapped back at an upset fan via twitter and the situation instantly turned into Twitter beef! Apparently, the twitter user threw shade at the MC4 artist’s relevancy.

Now it’s not uncommon to see celebrities clap-back at angry fans, however the content of what French Montana said has multiple people disappointed.

U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe

With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble???? https://t.co/yBHeZCKDCz — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

When fans responded angrily to the rapper, he responded a little differently to their criticism and even issued out an apology. It’s too bad the damage was already done.

How people get mad at u for draging somebody that tried to drag u ???? — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years

I ain’t no punching bag, and I don’t discriminate !don’t come for me ???? https://t.co/qnnfcCRhCQ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen

All I did was defend myself if I affended anybody I apologize — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

But this is a perfect example of even when u defending yourself and minding your Business social media would drag your name thru the mud ‼️ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

He ended his rant with this tweet:

But on another note #STAYWOKE — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

On the other hand, several fans stepped in to defend French Montana. Check out the mixture of tweets below from fans on both sides of the fence:

Drop a comment and let us know how you feel about the drama.

Published by Jessica Vales