Drake Agrees Chance the Rapper Should Run for Mayor

Chance the Rapper has been making a lot of efforts for Chicago Public School recently with his donation of $1 million to CPS and his encouragement of the Chicago Bulls to donate another million. Following his generous donations, an online campaign has started to urge Chance to run for mayor of Chicago in 2019.

The website is called Chano4Mayor.com where people can tweet their petition for Chance with the #chano4mayor, and it will be added to the website campaign. The creators of the website feel like, “There exists a wide gap between the priorities of the youth of Chicago and our current administration.” Chance not only has the support of the city, but Drake also agreed that Chance should run when asked by TMZ reporter. After Drake’s approval, Chance has tweeted his thanks unto Drake. Check out video below…

Pult up for Career Day and was invited to sit in on Ms. Jackson’s class #supportCPS A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

I’m very proud to present The Royal Court for this years Bud Billiken Parade! #budbillikenparade #thebud2017 A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Published by intern: Malyke Graham