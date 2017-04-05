Rick Ross Accepts Plea Deal In Kidnapping Case

Rick Ross has been fighting a kidnapping case since 2015 and he has finally reached an agreement with the prosecutors. Ross and some friends were accused of pistol whipping and holding his groundskeeper hostage in his guest house. The groundskeeper was living on Ross’s estate at the guest house and the issue between the two came from the groundskeeper having family members over. Ross was in a Fayette County courtroom Tuesday facing trial & jail time for kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and other charges, but instead he walked away with a nice plea deal. According to TMZ Ross pled no contest to 1 felony count of aggravated assault meanwhile all the other felony charges were dropped. He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and since he’s a first time felony offender when he pays the $10,000 fine, the conviction will be erased from his record.

#PressPlay: #RickRoss speaks after accepting a plea deal in his kidnapping assault case via. @akadmiks A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:31am PDT