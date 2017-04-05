Charlamagne tha God Upset w/ Pepsi: Kendall Jenner Should be Ashamed! [VIDEO]

Did Kendall Jenner join the Black Lives Matter movement in the worst way possible? Recently, she was featured in a Pepsi commercial that people are deeming inappropriate and controversial. According to Charlamagne tha God, Pepsi should be ashamed for producing it because a can of pop won’t end the ongoing humanitarian crisis nor bring the world together.

“The Breakfast Club” host took to social media to vent about the ad. He also added that he doesn’t expect much from the Kardashian family and that he suspects they’re all in the sunken place. Check out the video below and drop a comment. Let us know what you think.

Published by Intern Jessica Vales