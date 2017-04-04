Young Thug Escapes Charges and Jail Time!



Looks like Young Thug escaped some serious charges. Back in July of 2015 Thugs home was raided by police. He was originally being charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession and 3 counts of felony gun possession. All of the charges were eventually dropped except the marijuana possession. Well Thugs lawyers have gotten those charges dropped as well. Turns out Young Thugs home was raided without A proper warrant. They addressed to the D.A. that by the authorities raiding his home without the proper paper work the charges shouldn’t stick because it was an illegal search. The court agreed with Thugs team of lawyers and the Atlanta rappers walks free.

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)