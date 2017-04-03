Did Jay-Z’s “The Kalief Browder Story” Inspire the Closing of Rikers Island?

Mayor of New York City, Bill De Blasio, announced this weekend his plan to close New York City prison, Rikers Island. “Closing Rikers Island will happen. Anyone who says there is a quick-fix isn’t being honest,” said De Blasio in a tweet. After the announcement, Jay-Z, as well as a lot of other celebrities, applauded the news. Jay-Z tweeted, “Kalief is a Prophet. His story will save lives.”

Kalief is a prophet. His story will save lives . You guys watching and your compassion made this happen. Thank you . pic.twitter.com/Vvnt9tDBeR — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) March 31, 2017

Earlier this year, Jay-Z produced a six-part documentary on Spike TV about a 16-year-old, Kalief Browder, who was wrongfully accused and sentenced to 1,000 days in Rikers Island. After being released from prison Browder suffered PTSD and committed suicide. The documentary really caused a stir and a lot of talk about the trauma Rikers Island might cause to inmates. “Browder’s tragic story put a human face on Rikers Island’s culture of delay,” said De Blasio. Check out the announcement below…

The mass incarceration crisis did not begin in New York City. But it will end here. pic.twitter.com/Ggpw5wweZB — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 1, 2017

In closing Rikers, New York City takes a crucial step towards ending #massincarceration. Now the hard work begins. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 31, 2017

This is important. spike tv 10pm/9c https://t.co/JkRZxJ1YHT — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) March 1, 2017

Published by intern: Malyke Graham