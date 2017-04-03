Big Sean Receives A Huge Honor In Hometown Detroit

Over the weekend, Big Sean became the youngest person ever to receive the key to the city in his hometown of Detroit, Mi. According to Mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, he has given only 3 people the key: Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy and Big Sean.

The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fNh1vZOdWW — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) April 1, 2017



Sean was honored for all the work him and his foundation, Sean Anderson Foundation, has done for the city. His foundation focuses on education, health, and safety for the Detroit youth. Sean launched a series of workshops called Mogul Prep which teaches students from low-income backgrounds the inner workings of the business side of the music industry. “This will be applied to Detroit Public Schools come this fall,” said Sean. He also donated $100,000 to the water crisis in Flint, Mi and constructed a studio in his former high school. Check out the video of him receiving the key below…

“This is a key to the city for all of us.” –@BigSean pic.twitter.com/DWXdBXC05K — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2017

Published by intern: Malyke Graham