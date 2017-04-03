Big Sean Receives A Huge Honor In Hometown Detroit

Over the weekend, Big Sean became the youngest person ever to receive the key to the city in his hometown of Detroit, Mi. According to Mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, he has given only 3 people the key: Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy and Big Sean.
The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fNh1vZOdWW
— Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) April 1, 2017
Sean was honored for all the work him and his foundation, Sean Anderson Foundation, has done for the city. His foundation focuses on education, health, and safety for the Detroit youth. Sean launched a series of workshops called Mogul Prep which teaches students from low-income backgrounds the inner workings of the business side of the music industry. “This will be applied to Detroit Public Schools come this fall,” said Sean. He also donated $100,000 to the water crisis in Flint, Mi and constructed a studio in his former high school. Check out the video of him receiving the key below…
Today I got one of the highest honors a person can receive, the key to the City Of Detroit. The mayor said he’s given it to 3 people… Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, and Me. I’m the youngest person to receive this in the history of the city! Thank u for this monumental moment! He honored me and my foundation for motivating the city through my music n messaging and starting an actual curriculum called “Mogul Prep” that teaches kids all the behind the scenes jobs available in the music industry and taught to them at a high school level. This will be applied to Detroit Public Schools come this fall and some schools in Baltimore and more. thanks to my mom for being a teacher n helping w/ this tremendously and our foundation @seanandersonorg. N thanks to all the people that attended this inspiring event! I’m a keep putting my energy into this ????????
“This is a key to the city for all of us.” –@BigSean pic.twitter.com/DWXdBXC05K
— City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) April 1, 2017
Published by intern: Malyke Graham