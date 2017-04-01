WhatsHotRod April Chicago Edition Top15

Happy April Fools Day & Welcome to a new month kicking it off with Chicago artist that you should give a listen to. Shout out to the artist on this list that just drop projects to such as Lud Foe, Freddie Gibbs, Navvi, and Mikey Dollaz, and if you didnt know 600 Breezy was just featured on Drake new album “MoreLife” at the end of the track “Lose You”. Also be sure to listen to the #1 song Gherbo with that “Red Snow” really dope track. I’m really excited to see the rise of female artist in Chicago I have a few on here like Queen Key, Dej Monae, and K.Valentine who is signed with Talib Kweli. Be sure to check all these artist L’Gado, B.Bandz, XManeShawty, Navvi, NiaKay, Josh K all these artist and their songs really caught my attention, with everyone having a different styles and telling their story.