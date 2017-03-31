Kodak Black Drops “Painting Pictures” Album

Kodak Black isn’t letting jail get in between him and his success. Even though he his locked up Kodak was still able to release his first official label album. He has dropped several mixtapes in the past but this will officially be his first album! The album, titled “Painting Pictures” dropped Friday March 31st, and according to Black the album will focus on his struggles and his journey to who he has become. He also says this album is more like a movie, saying he doesn’t rap he illustrates. The album features other artist like Future, Young Thug, Jezzy, and Bun B.

Kodak Black’s Painting Pictures Tracklist

1. “Day for Day” (prod. by Ben Billions & Schife)

2. “Coolin & Booted” (prod. by Ben Billions & DannyBoy Styles)

3. “Candy Paint” Feat. Bun B (prod. by Go Grizzly)

4. “Up In Here” (prod. by Rex Kudo)

5. “U Aint Never” (prod. by Ben Billions)

6. “Twenty 8″ (prod. by D Stackz)

7. “PattyCake” (prod. by Ness & Ben Billions)

8. “Save You” (prod. by Ben Billions & Nav)

9. “Conscience” Feat. Future (prod. by 808dycrazy)

10. “Tunnel Vision” (prod. by Metro Boomin, Southside & Cubeatz)

11. “Corrlinks and JPay” (prod. by Mike WiLL Made-It)

12. “Reminiscing” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (prod. by Dyryk & Ben Billions)

13. “Side Nigga” (prod. by C Clipz)

14. “Off the Land” (prod. Wheezy & Rex Kudo)

15. “Top Off Benz” Feat. Young Thug (prod. by Wheezy)

16. “Feeling Like It” Feat. Jeezy (prod. by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.)

17. “Why They Call You Kodak” (prod. by Ben Billions)

18. “There He Go” (prod. by Dubba-AA)

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)