Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Video Sends A Message To Women

Kendrick Lamar released new single yesterday called “Humble” and the video has social media talking about a particular verse where Lamar says, “Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.” The majority is glad to hear praise going to a natural women.

Altogether the video expressed an important message for everyone to be “Humble,” and the video did nearly 500,000 views on Youbtube in 90 minutes. Lamar continues to build anticipation for his album with this record and the single he released last week “The Heartbeat part 4.” Watch Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” below…

Fellow TDE artist, Schoolboy Q, also confirmed on snapchat that Lamar has an album on the way with a caption, “When you got the whole album and can finally put your jam on snapchat.”

Published by intern: Malyke Graham