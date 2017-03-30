Curves In Radio: Yona New York: Look 2

Happy Thursday loves & welcome to Curves In Radio!

Spring is here so lets talk color! Brighten up your day! Color is the best way to add some pop to your style and this next piece from Yona New York does just that! Some people avoid color completely but color is your friend girl. Start off slow and ease color into your wardrobe. Take one piece and make it the focus of your outfit.

I welcome ALL color, especially if they are in the coral, pink and yellow family. One color that I find missing from my wardrobe is blue. I normally overlook this color when I’m shopping for clothes, but when I saw this piece on Yona New York’s website, yonanewyork.com I knew I had to have it.

This piece from YNY is called the Drape Maxi Skirt. It comes in one size and fits so well. It is easy to wear and once it is on you will fall in love. The skirt is light and comfortable with plenty of room to move around in. You won’t feel constricted in anyway. Also the skirt has a drawstring for a perfect fit with pockets on the side that add flavor and fun to the piece.

I kept it simple and paired my skirt with a white tank top, a blue jean jacket, a gold necklace and paired my necklace with my favorite tan flats. This look is so fun and is perfect for Spring and Summer. You cant go wrong. Have fun and play around with it. Put your hands in your pockets and take it for a spin. Flash a bold- creative pose. Own it and give them something to look at! This will be my go to look for sure on a comfortable Spring-Summer day.

