50 Cent Drops Out of Chris Brown’s Party Tour

With the tour’s first date on March 31st, 50 Cent has decided to no longer be apart of Chris Brown’s the “Party” Tour with guest: Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G. Unfortunately for fans who purchased tickets especially for 50 Cent, they will not be getting a refund because the tickets state that opening performers are subject to change. There is no word as to why 50 Cent removed himself from the tour. The only indication was his name removed from flyers and ticket details.



However some are speculating that it had something to do with the celebrity fight that was canceled between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. 50 Cent was a promoter of the fight for Chris Brown and now with that out the picture. 50 Cent and Chris Brown could be on shaky ground with one another. Nevertheless the rest of the guest are still on the bill and Chris Brown’s tour is still continuing.

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:19am PST

Published by intern: Malyke Graham