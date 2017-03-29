Migos Give Different Answers When Asked If They’d Perform At A Gay Club

The Migos received a lot of backlash last month when they did an interview with Rolling Stone and stated how it was confusing them to see Makkonen come out of the closet and receive support. “They supported him?!” asked Quavo who was clearly confused; Offset and Takeoff followed saying “Thats cause this world isn’t right, this world is f**ked up”. There was a large amount of backlash for those comments and the group has been trying to make up for it ever since. Quavo and Takeoff agreed to performing at a gay club if the money was right while Offset stood by his words saying “Nah, salute to everybody who choose that route but I just ain’t gonna do that”. Watch the interview below as the Migos try to figure out how to bounce back from those Makkonen comments.