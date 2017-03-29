Chance the Rapper Is Searching For An Intern!

Recently, Chance The Rapper announced via Twitter that he is searching for an intern who can creatively grasp his attention! The Chicago native did not specify whether the position was paid, but given his recent generosity in donating to Chicago Public Schools, we can assume he’ll take good care of his employees.

I’m looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Chance did not specify what the position will entail, but if you’re a fan of his and searching for a job to break in the industry, it could be worth applying for.

Chance was recently deemed one of Fortune’s World’s Greatest Leaders. It would be an asset to add to your résumé that you worked for him for sure! Email your pitch, proposal, or creative deck to ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com for a chance to work Chance!

Published by Intern Jessica Vales