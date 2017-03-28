Wiz Khalifa Upsets People of Medallin by Putting Flowers On Pablo Escobar’s Grave

Wiz Khalifa recently took a visit to Medallin and during his visit he took time to pay homage to the late Pablo Escobar. Escobar who was a drug kingpin who’s cartel was responsible for over 4,000 deaths in Colombia. Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said Wiz “should apologize for advocating violence” and that his actions “show he has never suffered from the violence inflicted by drug traffickers”. Wiz Khalifa has also received a lot of backlash from fans who believe his actions were distasteful. Wiz has recently removed the picture displaying flowers on Escobar’s grave from his Instagram.