Desiigner has Twitter Fans Going Crazy!

March 28, 2017

Desiigner’s twitter has been blowing up since the release of his new single. The Song is titled “Holy Ghost” he released the new track recently and the fans just cannot get enough of it. The New York Rapper is set to kick off his “The Outlet Tour” on April 2nd.


Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)

