Curves In Radio: Yona New York!

Hey Ladies! Welcome to my very first feature of Curves In Radio.

So many of you know me as “The Voice” that gets you through your morning commute on The Rickey Smiley Morning show Monday through Friday.

I love what I do every morning, but I’m ready to share a different side of Candace to my listeners. I created Curves In Radio to express my love for fashion as a plus size woman in media. Fashion allows you to have fun and explore so many possibilities. I am just now beginning to become fearless with my clothes and I’m loving it! OWN YOUR CURVES ladies and LOVE every inch of your body. Lets take this journey together and move beyond our comfort zones. Beauty and self worth is NOT determined by the size printed on the back of our jeans or shirt!

For my first feature I have partnered with Yona New York. Yona New York is a women’s couture plus size fashion brand based out of New York for women Sizes 14w-24w . Yona Shine is the woman behind the brand who is dedicated to creating clothes that make women feel beautiful and confident. I first was introduced to YNY on Instagram two years ago and fell in love instantly. The brand for me represents the essence of a woman who is classy, fun and chic with some sass on the side. That is so me! Everything on their site http://yonanewyork.com is amazing, but when I saw this brown shawl, I knew I had to have it! This piece is called THE TEXTURED WRAP SHAWL in a size 3X.

There are so many ways you can wear and style this piece. I personally love having a piece that can be tied around my waist and then flares out. It balances my body, gives the appearance of a smaller waist and hides my stomach. (My trouble area). This is a must have for your Fall, Winter & Spring collection. Below, I decided to pair my shawl with some black leggings, a long sleeve black top and a hot pair of peep toe black booties. Very simple and elegant look. Makes your inner diva come right out of you. No matter where you go in Chicago, you will for sure turn heads honey!

Yona New York wants you to be in style too!

Like this look? Use this code: YNYCandace15 until May 31st 2017 and receive 15% off your purchase!

Begin Shopping and looking fabulous Here!