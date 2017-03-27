Rick Ross and Gucci Mane Set To Shoot Independent Film

The first time we seen the two rappers acting together came during the opening scene of Ross’s “Buy Back The Block” video. While it was only a small scene many fans were impressed with acting abilities displayed by the two. The scene is centered at a car wash the two men are working and gives off the vibe of a hood comedy.

Aye Gucci and Ross are not bad actors AT ALL…. This would make a great scene in a southern comedy lol pic.twitter.com/ld9G5qcqdj — 1 2 3 4 5 (@ThoughtsofCole) December 3, 2016

In a recent interview Ross confirmed that they’ll start shooting a film within the “next three months” and that people can “expect to see the two of them swerving” real soon. The scene from the video is similar to Dr. Dre’s and Snoop Dogg’s “The Wash” but Ross hasn’t released any information as to what the concept of the movie will be.