Fetty Wap’s Robber Arrested After Posting Picture of Chain On Instagram



Fetty Wap was robbed for cash and his “1738” chain in his hometown of Patterson, N.J. yesterday. The robbery lead to a shootout sending 3 people to the hospital. Fetty Wap was not injured in the robbery.

However according to TMZ, a longtime rival of Fetty Wap was arrested in connection with the robbery. Suspect, Raheem Thomas, was arrested after posting a picture on Instagram of the stolen “1738” chain. Thomas claimed he didn’t steal the chain in the caption of the picture. “I didnt’ personally take Fetty Wap’s chain. I’m not responsible for no one else action but my own,” said Thomas. Eventhough Thomas had the chain; police only arrested him for gun charges involving the shootout. Fetty Wap has yet to comment on the situation.