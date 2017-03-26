WhatsHotRod Mar. 25

Welcome to another week of good New Music. Check out the list with new music from some of your favorites Drake, Kendrick Lamar, MikeWillMadeIt, Pharrell, Khalid, Lil Wayne, Kehlani, & more. I’m really feeling this new Kendrick Lamar, who y’all think he talking about. But anyway check out all the new artist as well like WillThaRapper, Kayla Brianna (Ft. Dreezy), Tee Grizzley, & PlayBoi Carti. Also got my little sis Nia Kay from the Rap Game with her new single you can hear it here first before she drops it. Check out the whole list of new music support new music.