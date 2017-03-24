J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyes Only, A Dreamville Film” Will Air In April

Today, HBO announced J.Cole will premiere his second documentary “4 Your Eyes Only, A Dreamville Film” on Saturday, April 15th at 10 p.m. eastern. The documentary will be one hour and is executive produced by J. Cole. This will be Cole’s second documentary on HBO.

Last year, Cole released a tour documentary behind his “Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming” album. The doc focuses on footage of Cole’s performances from album “4 Your Eyez Only” as well as racial frustrations across the nation with interviews and stories from residents in lower-income neighborhoods such as Baton Rouge, Ferguson and Cole’s hometown, North Carolina. Watch the trailer below…