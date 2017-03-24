Is Kendrick Lamar Taking Shots At Big Sean in “The Heart Pt 4”??

Well the speculation of Kendrick Lamar potentially having a new album is looking good. Just one day after shaking the internet by dropping A photo of the roman numeral “IV” which means 4, Kendrick released his new single “The Heart pt 4”. The song goes hard, but most are wondering who Kendrick is dissing. The Compton rapper brought the heat in this single, throwing obvious shots at President Donald Trump, A corrupted America and Russia. That’s not all, Kendrick brought some bars to the song which was directed to other rap artist, One in particular is Big Sean. There is a lot of talk via social media that the two might actually be beefing. This comes about after Big Sean dropped “No More Interviews” which people believe was directed to Kendrick Lamar. If in fact this is true and the two are beefing, this can turn out to be one of the most epic beefs of 2017!

Kendrick Lamar “The Heart pt 4”



Big Sean “No More Interviews”



Bar for bar, who you Rocking with?!?! Big Sean Kendrick Lamar Poll Maker

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)