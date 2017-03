On the song “Apple of My Eye” on Rick Ross’s latest album “Rather You Than Me” he talks about telling Meek Mill not to trust Nicki Minaj. On Wendy Williams, Rick Ross said he just gave his opinion about Nicki Minaj and he was only being a big brother, however it was never about her fame. Meek Mill also posted about Nicki trying to discredit his name since the break up by paying blogs to talk bad about him. Check out the video below…