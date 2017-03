Kendrick Lamar shook the internet with his most recent post on social media. The Compton rapper released a photo of the roman numeral IV which means 4. Some are speculating that this is a sign that a 4th album is on the way. Others believe that this maybe false because of “Untitled Unmastered” which was just a series of unreleased demos from his third album “To Pimp A Butterfly”. New Album or not, Kendrick Lamar has everyone’s attention on what’s next to come.

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)