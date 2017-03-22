Diddy and Revolt Being Sued for Discrimination Against White People

Five men who produced the television version of “The Breakfast Club” on Revolt are currently suing Diddy and Revolt. These five men were fired in December of 2014 for what they believe to be discrimination against white people. All of these men are white and over the age of 39, they are on file saying “They were treated worse than employees who were younger and African American”. The lawsuit also claims that Executive Vice President Val Boreland “treated African American staff memebers in a much friendlier and respectful manner, while the animosity he displayed towards caucasian’s was very clear.” After the production team was fired and in their words they were “replaced by a younger, black and inexperienced crew” because they “didn’t understand the culture”. The amount that these men are suing for is undisclosed, Diddy nor Revolt has made a statement in regards to the lawsuits.