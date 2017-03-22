Congratulations Tory Burch, You Played Yourself [VIDEO]

Designer brand Tory Burch released a new ad campaign featuring Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall’s ‘JuJu on the Beat’ to promote their Spring/Summer 2017 collection and it was a complete fail. The video spotlights popular English model Poppy Delevingne and other white models shucking and jiving to the beat.

Bare with me, the video did not include a single black person. It was cringeworthy watching three blondes dancing to the lyrics “and you know my hair nappy.” How can you create an ad campaign with a song that was made popular by young black millennials and not include them?

A clip of the video is posted on the director, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert’s Instagram.

Introducing #ToryStory An American Road Trip Directed by Me Starring : @poppydelevingne @toryburch #toryburchss17 choreography by @normannshay A post shared by Giovanna Engelbert (@bat_gio) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

You can watch the full disaster below and let us know your thoughts Do you think it is inappropriate for Tory Burch to use an all white cast with a black song?

Blogged by Ashley O

