Lollapalooza has officially released it’s 2017 artist lineup!

We’re convinced Chance the Rapper was built to win! Matter of fact, this independent artist is listed first on Lollapalooza’s flyer! He is truly putting on for Chicago!

Accompanying Chance are more epic acts listed below on the flyer.

You wanted it, you got it. The 2017 #Lolla Lineup is here! 1-Day Tickets go on sale at 10am CT TODAY. Click the link in our profile to view the full Lineup by Day on our website. A post shared by lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Published by Intern Jessica Vales