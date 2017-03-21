Nicki Minaj Passes Aretha Franklin for Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries By A Woman

Nicki Minaj has been in the headlines lately but mainly due to her recent beef with Remy Ma. The two MC’s were beefing over who’s the queen of rap, while Minaj’s reply to “Shether” was Highly anticipated it didn’t get the feedback she wanted from the hip-hop community. The tracks she released as rebuttals however did make a lot of noise on streaming services as her song “No Frauds” was the first song by a female artist to reach number one on iTunes since a previous record of hers “Anaconda” back in 2014. This time around Nicki is breaking more records as she passes Aretha Franklin for most entries on Billboards hot 100 by a female artist. Aretha Franklin set the number with 75 entries and Minaj recently passed that as she dropped three songs including “No Frauds” the Remy diss. To celebrate in typical Nicki fashion she released a video twerking before heading on stage with Drake at his Boy Meets World Tour.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. ???????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT