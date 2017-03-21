G Herbo Celebrates EP Welcome to Fazoland 1.5 with Commemorative Merch Capsule!

Click this link to check out G Herbo’s official lookbook for the project!

On Friday 3/17/17, G Herbo released a commemorative merchandise capsule along with his Welcome To Fazoland 1.5 EP, (celebrating the 3-year anniversary of Welcome To Fazoland). The second installation of G Herbo’s merchandise is Delivery 2: Welcome To Fazoland which features 10 premium pieces which are: two lighters, three t-shirts and five hoodies (four of which feature “150 DreamTeam” and “N.L.M.B.” chenille patches). The merchandise celebrates heartfelt lyrics heard on Welcome To Fazoland’s songs such as “Mamma I’m Sorry” and “Write Your Name”. Check out his new merchandise available via his website: https://gherbo.com/collections/frontpage

Furthermore, his merchandise boasts the N.L.M.B (Never Leave My Brothers) movement which is meant to inspire and hold each other accountable, especially those in Chicago aspiring a better life. The lyrics found in the collection are dedicated to those lost along his journey, showcasing a point of self-reflection for G Herbo.

After G Herbo’s original Welcome To Fazoland mixtape released approximately 3 years ago, he has now released his new 6-song EP Welcome To Fazoland 1.5 that features tracks recorded during the original Welcome To Fazoland session, along with newly recorded tracks: “Missin’ Em All” and “Drop Out”. Welcome to Fazoland 1.5 is available for streaming now.

Also, G Herbo just wrapped up a busy week at SXSW ’17 where he performed to a completely sold-out crowd at the Mass Appeal Presents: Live At The BBQ 2017 showcase where he shared the stage with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East, Denzel Curry and, headliner, Lil’ Wayne. Additional tour dates to come throughout April-May. Below is a recap of the artists experience at SXSW ’17.

Published by Intern Jessica Vales