Chance The Rapper and Kristen Settle Support Case!

Much like the custody battle between Ciara and Future, Chicago’s own Chance The Rapper and the mother of his child Kristen Corley have came to a legal agreement. Kristen and Chance both were living together co-parenting for their toddler daughter, when Kristen started to seek temporary child support from the rapper. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the lawyers from both parties were able to sign off on a mutual agreement met by Chance and Kristen. Stating that they believe it would be better for their child if they were living apart, but both parents would get substantial parenting time. Their lawyers also stated how proud they were of how both parents in how they handled the situation. Some details from the case were not released but at least progress was made for the Rapper family.

Published by: Jahari Jones (intern)