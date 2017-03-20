Drake Finally Drops New Album “More Life”

Drakes highly anticipated playlist as he calls it, has finally dropped. The project entitled “More Life” comes almost a year after Drakes last album “Views”. More Life is a 22 track project with features from Kanye West, Quavo, Young Thug, 2Chainz, and Travis Scott. There are also features from international artist as Drake has recently taking a liking to music from Giggs and Skepta. With production from in house go to guy Noah “40” Shebib, the album features a multitude of samples from Black Coffee’s “Superman” to Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”. Drizzy also doesn’t shy away from the beef on “More Life” which is something we’ve come to expect. On the intro “Free Smoke” the 6ix God waste not times addressing Meek Mill saying “How you let the kid fighting ghostwriting rumors turn you into a ghost?”. He also sends shots at Tory Lanez on the outro track “Do Not Disturb” calling the “say it” singer “an overnight celebrity and one day star” using a play on the singers biological name (Daystar Peterson). Take a Listen to the album below!

