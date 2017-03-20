Chris Brown Announces New Project Dropping Next Week

Chris Brown announced this weekend he will be releasing a new project called ” Privacy” next week. This announcement came at the right time seeing as Brown will be on his “The Party Tour” starting next week, and his single “Party” is #1 on urban radio. The last album he released was “Royalty” in 2015 motivated by the custody of his daughter, Royalty. However now Brown is saying this new project is all about the women. One woman in particular he started following again this weekend had the internet buzzing. Several screenshots of Chris Brown following his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, again on Instagram surfaced.

PRIVACY is mixed and mastered… release coming next week! THIS SUMMER IS ALL ABOUT THE WOMEN! ❤️️???????????? — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 19, 2017

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:29am PST