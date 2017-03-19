WhatsHotRod Top 10 Mar. 18

New Music for your ears. Check out new music from some of your favorite artist and some new artist like Ayo & Teo, WillThaRapper, Amir Obe, TrapDaddyFlex, Finessen, DJ SNS, Kid The Wiz & 24Hrs. These some dope artist on the rise that been buzzing, and that I have been listening to lately. I also have new music from some of your favorites Wale, Nicki Minaj, and Young MA. I also wanted to step out the rap lane a little and check out this pop artist name Ed Sheeran who is dope, but Wale actually put him on his new mix tape (Before I Shine) remixing his song “Shape Of You”. But check out the songs in the mix enjoy some good new music.