Rick Ross Drops New Album Dissing Nicki Minaj and Birdman

Rick Ross dropped his 9th album “Rather You Than Me” today, and it has already caused a lot of controversy in the rap community. The album has 14 tracks with features with artists Chris Rock, Nas and Anthony Hamilton, however two specific songs on the album has everyone talking.

On one diss track, “Apple of My Eye” goes at Nicki Minaj saying “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki.” The other song “Idols Become Rivals” exposes Birdman for not paying his artist and giving them bad deals. Ross said in the song, “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne.” Lil’ Wayne took to Twitter to respond to the song saying “I needed that.” The album has been getting good reviews so far and can be bought on ITunes or heard on all streaming apps.

Big Boy Rap. #ratheryouthanme in stores now. Stream/Buy #biggest A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

Rozay been told me don’t trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

The Level of respect and Love that I have for WAYNE makes it hard to sit back and not speak on the situation.The streets need you.Being a Boss means having the courage to say the things everybody thinking but scared to say.I can’t wait for you to hear it.Midnight. #idolsbecomerivals A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

Rick Ross’s Rather You Than Me Tracklist

1. “Apple of My Eye” Feat. Raphael Saadiq

2. “Santorini Greece”

3. “Idols Become Rivals” Feat. Chris Rock

4. “Trap Trap Trap” Feat. Young Thug and Wale

5. “Dead Presidents” Feat. Future, Jeezy and Yo Gotti

6. “She on My Dick” Feat. Gucci Mane

7. “I Think She Like Me” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8. “Powers That Be” Feat. Nas

9. “Game Ain’t Based on Sympathy”

10. “Scientology”

11. “Lamborghini Doors” Feat. Meek Mill and Anthony Hamilton

12. “Triple Platinum” Feat. Scrilla

13. “Maybach Music V” Feat. DeJ Loaf

14. “Summer Seventeen” Feat. Yo Gotti